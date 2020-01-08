Hondo teen missing since October has been found
Eva Marie Garcia/Hondo Police Department Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 14-year-old Hondo girl who had been missing for nearly three months has been found safe.
Eva Garcia ran away from home in mid-October after she and her father argued about her curfew.
Officials issued an AMBER Alert, but it was canceled a month later. Garcia told KABB-TV she’s sorry for the pain she caused her father. She said she’s been “couch surfing” in and around San Antonio since she left her family’s home in Hondo.
Garcia talked to Hondo police.