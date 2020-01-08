      Weather Alert

Hondo teen missing since October has been found

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 8, 2020 @ 5:12am
Eva Marie Garcia/Hondo Police Department Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 14-year-old Hondo girl who had been missing for nearly three months has been found safe.

Eva Garcia ran away from home in mid-October after she and her father argued  about her curfew.

Officials issued an AMBER Alert, but it was canceled a month later.  Garcia told KABB-TV she’s sorry for the pain she caused her father.   She said she’s been “couch surfing” in and around San Antonio since she left her family’s home in Hondo.

Garcia talked to Hondo police.

