Hong Kong shop offers ‘tear gas’ flavor ice cream
Photo: Pixabay
By NADIA LAM and ALICE FUNG Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Tear gas is among the new flavors at a Hong Kong ice cream shop.
The main ingredient is black peppercorns, a reminder of the pungent, peppery rounds fired by police on the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese city during months of demonstrations last year.
The shop’s owner says the flavor is a sign of support for the pro-democracy movement, which is seeking to regain momentum despite the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “We would like to make a flavor that reminds people that they still have to persist in the protest movement and don’t lose their passion.”