Honor escort for Bexar County deputy who died after testing positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Area law enforcement agencies will provide an honor escort Monday morning as the body of a Bexar County Detention Deputy is transferred from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office to a funeral home in the city’s South Side where services are pending.
Deputy Timothy De La Fuente died last week not knowing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had no symptoms when he was tested last Tuesday as part of a massive effort to test all 3,000-plus inmates and employees at the Bexar County Jail for COVID-19, even those who are asymptomatic.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the 53-year-old detention deputy called in sick Wednesday and Thursday. His wife was getting ready to take him to the emergency room Thursday morning when he collapsed and died at their home.
The procession will begin at 9 Monday morning at 7337 Louis Pasteur in the Medical Center, and will go east on Babcock Road to Loop 410. The honor escort will take EB IH 10 through the downtown area and continue south on IH 35, then east on S.W. Military Drive to Mission Park South Funeral Home.
The Training Academy Division will be lined up outside the chapel to salute De La Fuente’s body. District 7 Fire Rescue will have two fire engines draping a US Flag on the eastbound lanes of Military Dr. near the entrance of the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements for the 27-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s office are pending.