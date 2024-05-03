Honor Flight San Antonio taking 20 veterans to Washington, DC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Honor Flight San Antonio is now headed to Washington, DC with several veterans of multiple wars.

The 20 veterans will be taking part in Honor Flight #18, which will take them on a visit to national memorials dedicated to their service and patriotism.

This flight will include veterans of the Army (12), Air Force (5), Navy (2) and Coast Guard (1) and they range in age from 74 to 91. One of the veterans served in the Korean War, and 19 served in the Vietnam War.

Honor Flight #18 will include a ‘welcome home’ reception on Sunday, May 5 at 7:45 p.m. The hope is that the veterans of the Vietnam War will get a better reception at San Antonio International Airport than what they got half a century ago.

“When the Vietnam vets returned, they were all considered to be bad people,” said Honor Flight San Antonio Vice Chairman Court Van Sickler. “Now, American citizens understand that those ladies and gentlemen did the same things as our current veterans did.”

Honor Flight San Antonio is a non-profit, volunteer organization whose mission is to take every willing and able hero to see their designated memorials and monuments in our nation’s capital. The trip is a way of saying thank you to all who served our country.

The organization will be live streaming the weekend’s events on its Facebook page.

Honor Flight San Antonio is committed to ensuring that America’s veterans throughout San Antonio and the South Central Texas region receive this special honor.

You can get more information on Honor Flight SA by clicking here.