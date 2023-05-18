Honor Flight taking 20 military veterans to Washington, D.C. from San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several military heroes in the San Antonio area will be waking up early Friday morning to board a flight to the Nation’s Capital.

The veterans will be taking part in Honor Flight #16, which will take 20 of them from San Antonio International Airport to Washington, DC to visit national memorials dedicated to their service and patriotism.

This flight will include veterans of the Army (11), Air Force (6), Navy (2) and Coast Guard (1) and they range in age from 74 to 92. Three of the veterans served in the Korean War, 17 served in the Vietnam War – one of those also served in the Gulf War. Three others are recipients of the Purple Heart.

Honor Flight #16 will take off at 5:30 am Friday morning and a surprise homecoming ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance, music and many tributes will welcome the veterans back to SAT after their 3-day journey.

Honor Flight San Antonio is a non-profit, volunteer organization whose mission is to take every willing and able hero to see their designated memorials and monuments in our nation’s capital. The trip is a way of saying thank you to all who served our country.

The organization will be live streaming the weekend’s events on its Facebook page.

Honor Flight San Antonio is committed to ensuring that America’s veterans throughout San Antonio and the South Central Texas region receive this special honor.

You can get more information on Honor Flight SA by clicking here.