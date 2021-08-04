Hoodlums hit hydrants, San Antonio streets soaked

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Could it be the work of the “wet bandits” from the movie “Home Alone”?
San Antonio Police are looking for whoever stole the caps from some fire hydrants in a North side neighborhood.
They were called to the area near West Avenue and Sacramento Street at around 4 A.M. Wednesday.
They found water gushing from the hydrants and flooding the streets.
Some area residents were concerned that water would get into their homes but SAWS crews shut off the hydrants before that could happen.
West Avenue was shut down until most of the water flowed away from the area.