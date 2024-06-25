Hooters closes popular location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another well-known restaurant chain is closing locations across the United States, and one of those is located in San Antonio.

Hooters is closing around 40 of its restaurants, and the River Walk location is among them.

In a post to Facebook, a former employee includes a photo of a memo that says the company made the decision to close the location because it was ‘underperforming.’ The doors were abruptly closed on Sunday, June 23.

The company is closing locations due to rising food and labor costs. Hooters will maintain four locations in the Alamo City, at least for the time being.

Red Lobster has also announced recent closures in the San Antonio area.