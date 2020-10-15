Hormel introduces bacon scented face masks
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They’re known for making bacon but now Hormel Foods is getting into the face mask business.
From now until October 28th Hormel is giving away bacon scented masks.
They call it the Breathable Bacon face covering and it’s billed as “a revolutionary face mask featuring the latest in pork-scented technology.”
For every request received at breathablebacon.com, Hormel will donate one meal to Feeding America, up to ten-thousand.
The free masks will be given away while supplies last.