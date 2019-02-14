Hospital heart patients wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day
By ABC News
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 7:09 AM

Advocate Children’s Hospital(OAK LAWN, Ill.) — These little hospital patients are celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way.

Children and infants being treated for heart conditions at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois participated a Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

Hospital staff say they put on the photo shoot to make Valentine’s Day memorable for the kids and raise awareness around congenital heart defects — a condition that affects almost one percent of all births in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also the most common disease in newborn babies.

February also happens to be American Heart Month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

No change in San Antonio gas prices Man dies in high speed motorcycle crash San Antonio construction project delayed by rain Gamblers bet on new US football league despite no history WalletHub study finds San Antonio overspends on cars Poteet woman gets 5 years in federal prison for defrauding $830k from Jourdanton bank
Comments