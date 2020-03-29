Hospital spreads spiritual hand-wash message
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -If you’re driving on IH 37 near downtown San Antonio in the evening, you’ll notice something new on the Metropolitan Methodist Hospital building. It’s a large display of praying hands with the words, “Wash ‘em.”
Greg Seiler, CEO of Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, says they’ve found a spiritual way to spread an important message during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a reminder of one of the most crucial steps we can take to stem the spread of this virus,” says Seiler. “It is also our reminder to the people of San Antonio of the power of prayer, and the fact that we are here for them, and we are praying for them.”
The praying hands display will be up every night during the COVID-19 pandemic