House destroyed, propane tanks intact after North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A home on the North Side is completely destroyed after a fire on the North Side Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Clydeville Road around 4 a.m., but a San Antonio police officer arrived first and heard what sounded like ammunition going off inside the home.

Crews were met by flames coming from one side of the home, but the fire burned up other structures attached. KSAT-12 reports a utility room, a garage, and two cars were destroyed.

Multiple fire trucks teamed up to put the fire out, and the two people living there got out safely.

Propane tanks stored in a shed escaped the flames, along with the structure itself.

The cause of the fire near San Antonio International Airport is not known, but an investigation is now underway to get answers.

The two residents will be staying with family members who live in the area.