KTSA KTSA Logo

House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio

By Don Morgan
October 28, 2022 8:23AM CDT
Share
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night.

The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.

The residents will have to find a new place to live and their bad situation got worse when they learned that six of their seven pets perished in the fire.

One of the people living there did manage to save one of their cats.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

More about:
fire
Northwest Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
2

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting