House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night.

The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.

The residents will have to find a new place to live and their bad situation got worse when they learned that six of their seven pets perished in the fire.

One of the people living there did manage to save one of their cats.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.