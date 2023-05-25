House fire on San Antonio’s Southeast side displaces 5 people, claims the life of a cat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio homeowner was spending some time working on a classic car in is garage when some equipment he was using sparked a fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the home in the 200 block of Ryan Drive just before 7:30 P.M. Wednesday.

The man was using a grinder while doing some repairs to his classic Camaro. Sparks created by the machine flew onto some other materials and the fire grew fast from there.

The man tried extinguishing the fire with the garden hose, but that didn’t work. Firefighters arrived and got it under control.

The five people living in the home got out safely but a pet cat died in the fire.

Most of the damage was contained to the garage but the rest of the home has some smoke damage. The family had to spend the night somewhere else. The exact dollar amount to repair the damage hasn’t been determined.