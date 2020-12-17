House on San Antonio’s West Side set on fire during an argument
San Antonio Fire Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A argument between a man and his girlfriend got pretty heated on the West Side.
Police say a man and a woman were at a home on San Joaquin Avenue and in the middle of their disagreement the man allegedly set the house on fire and took off.
Firefighters were called at around 12:30 A.M.
They found flames pouring from the back of the home but they put it out quick.
There were three people in the home and while they all got out safely, their dog died in the fire.
Police are still looking for the man accused of starting the fire.