      Weather Alert

House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2019 @ 9:18am
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gavels a recess of a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and announces the committee will reconvene on Friday for votes, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.

The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid.

The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

TAGS
articles of impeachment approved Donald Trump House Judiciary Committe
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP