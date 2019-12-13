House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gavels a recess of a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and announces the committee will reconvene on Friday for votes, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.
The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid.
The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied wrongdoing.