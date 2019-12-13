      Weather Alert

House panel delays historic Trump impeachment vote

Associated Press
Dec 12, 2019 @ 11:11pm

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee abruptly delayed action on a historic vote to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Chairman Jerrold Nadler postponed voting until Friday morning. The panel slogged for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines. The panel was expected to vote to send the charges to the full House for action next week. All day and into Thursday night, committee members clashed in pointed and at times emotional debate. The Republicans insisted on lengthy debate and votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges. They kept at it though they won no Democratic support and had no hope of winning any.

