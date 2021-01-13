House takes up second impeachment of President Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time.
He faces a single charge, “incitement of insurrection,” after telling a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, “fight like hell” against election results.
The subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol turned deadly and delayed finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
While the first impeachment of Trump in 2019 brought no Republican votes in the House, a small but significant number of lawmakers are breaking with the GOP to join Democrats.
Trump said Tuesday that the impeachment effort itself is causing “tremendous anger” in the country.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is predicting more Republicans will join him in voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
The House is set to vote Wednesday afternoon on impeaching Trump for a second time, accusing Trump of inciting a violent mob of supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol last week.
Several other Republicans are backing impeachment, including No. 3 GOP leader Liz Cheney. Kinzinger predicts more Republicans will do so.
He told “CBS This Morning” that “this is one of these moments that transcends politics.”