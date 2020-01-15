      Weather Alert

House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial

Associated Press
Jan 15, 2020 @ 12:39pm

By LISA MASCARO Associated Press
The U.S. House has voted to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. The House also approved the chamber’s prosecutors for what will be only the third Senate impeachment trial in American history.  The nearly party-line vote on Wednesday moves Trump’s impeachment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House  to the Republican-majority Senate. Trump expects acquittal in the Senate, though new evidence is raising fresh questions about his Ukraine efforts.

TAGS
Impeachment
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP