House’s Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing, for next week

ABC News
Jul 5, 2022 @ 4:21pm
Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Tuesday announced its next hearing: July 12 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The panel has been holding a series of public hearings since last month related to its year-long inquiry into the events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The most recent hearing featured lengthy testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

