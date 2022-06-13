      Weather Alert

Houston area child dies after he was shot while sleeping in his bed

Don Morgan
Jun 13, 2022 @ 8:56am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the shooting death of a 7 year old boy who was shot in a drive-by while sleeping in his bed.

It was just before 11 P.M. when the shots were fired outside the boy’s home just East of Houston.

After he was shot, the boy got out of bed to tell his mother he was hurt and collapsed.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies report the boy’s two brothers were also in the home at the time but they were not hurt.

The only information deputies have on the shooter is that they drove off in a white or gray colored car.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that he is outraged by the child’s death.

“I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence. “

