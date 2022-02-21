Houston-area educators may be victims in San Antonio weekend double murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people killed on Sunday in San Antonio may be Houston-area educators.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Cornerstone Academy school officials sent an email to the school community sharing the tragic news on Monday.
“It is with a heavy heart I share that we are aware of news coming out of San Antonio with unconfirmed reports that point to the tragic death of our beloved Bill Burger and his wife, Noreen,” Principal Angel Purdy said in an email to the Cornerstone Academy community.
20-year-old Michael Burger was arrested on Sunday after San Antonio Police found him armed with an assault rifle and shotgun. The bodies of two people were reportedly found dead outside of an apartment.
Michael was taken into custody without injury and charged with capital murder. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not officially identified the victims. McManus said in a press conference on Sunday the victims are “probably his parents, but we’re not sure at this time.”
According to the Houston Chronicle, William worked for Spring Branch ISD for three decades and as an assistant principal for the last 11 years. His wife Noreen reportedly worked at Spring Branch ISD for 25 years and retired in 2020.
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 21, 2022
