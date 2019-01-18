Houston-area man accused of killing wife, wounding daughter outside church
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 18, 2019 @ 7:53 AM
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) – One woman has been killed and another has been wounded critically in a shooting in a Houston-area church parking lot.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Thursday outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress, a Houston suburb. In a social media posting, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man approached a vehicle in which the women sat and fired repeatedly into it. A sheriff’s spokesman said the dead woman is believed to be the suspect’s 66-year-old estranged wife, the wounded woman is his daughter and the shooting was the outgrowth of a domestic dispute.

Sheriff’s officials said via Twitter early Friday that the 62-year-old suspect “has been located in a hotel” and “SWAT and negotiators are on scene.”

