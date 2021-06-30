Houston area parents hunt down, shoot Peeping Tom peering into 10-year-old daughter’s room

(Texas News Radio) — An alleged Peeping Tom was shot after peering into a 10-year-old Harris County girl’s room while touching himself early Monday morning.
KPRC-TV reports the girl’s mother heard her daughter scream when she saw the man looking into the window. The mother and her husband — who is also the girl’s father — rushed outside with their guns to confront the suspected pervert.
The man ran off across the street and the couple followed to a nearby Valero gasoline station.
The father went inside to tell the clerk to call 911 while the mother was outside with the suspect.
“He is wrestling with me, with my gun, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you get my gun, you are not going to kill me or shoot me,’” she told the Houston TV station. “My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun and pulled it on myself.”
The husband came out of the store and shot the man.
The wife told the TV station they were waiting for police to get there and did not want to have to shoot him.
“I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here,” she said. “We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”
The sheriff’s office said the man is alive, but in critical condition.