Houston area suspected human smuggler arrested after chase in Guadalupe County
Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Offce/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was arrested for leading police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck Tuesday.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said auto theft investigators spotted a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen out of Portland, Texas.
The sheriff’s office tried stopping the pickup truck on Interstate 10, but the driver instead tried speeding away, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour while trying to evade.
The chase continued east on the interstate for about 30 miles.
The sheriff’s office said the pickup struck an embankment, disabling it.
Deputies and other officers from the Luling Police Department, Waelder Police Department and Gonzales County Constables were able to take all four people in the pickup truck into custody.
The driver was found to be a felon from the Houston area. The front passenger was the driver’s pregnant girlfriend. The two other passengers were found to be from Nicaragua and Mexico.
The sheriff’s office said the driver was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle and human smuggling.