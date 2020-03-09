Houston has the worst traffic in Texas; Boston worst in U.S.
A truck, background, carries a road grader on Interstate 35, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2007, near downtown Austin, Texas, as another truck approaches the I-35 bridge over Lady Bird Johnson Lake. Built in 1954, the I-35 bridge carries some 250,000 vehicles a day. Records from the Texas Department of Transportation indicate that 4 percent of the state's bridges are listed as structurally deficient. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Houston has the most traffic congestion in all of Texas.
The latest INRIX 2019 Global Traffic Scoreboard places ranks Houston as having the 11th worst congestion in the nation and 49th in the world.
The worst traffic in the country is found in Boston, where the average person loses 149 hours a year in traffic.
In Houston, the average person spent 81 hours in congestion in 2019, costing about $1,200 per driver in lost productivity and time.
Austin had the second-worst traffic in the state, ranking 18th nationally. Drivers there lost 69 hours sitting in traffic, costing $1,021 per driver in lost time and productivity.
Dallas-Fort Worth had the 20th-worst traffic in the nation and third-worst in Texas. Drivers in the metroplex lost 63 hours in 2019 sitting in traffic, costing each driver $932.
San Antonio ranked fourth in Texas and 30th-worst in the country. San Antonio drivers spent 39 hours sitting in traffic, costing the market $577 per driver.
Nationally, the 10 most congested cities in the country:
- Boston
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- New York
- Washington
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- Portland
- Baltimore
- Atlanta
The most congested cities in the world:
- Bogota, Colombia
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Rome, Italy
- Paris, France
- London, UK
- Boston, USA
- Chicago, USA