Houston man accused of murdering wife arrested in Vegas
By Associated Press
|
Feb 1, 2019 @ 9:13 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Houston man accused of killing his estranged wife has been arrested in Las Vegas.
The U.S. Marshals Service says 48-year-old Johnny Leon Wilson was arrested Wednesday on a warrant accusing him of murder in the presumed death of 29-year-old Charine Wilson.
According to the Marshals Service, the warrant was issued after Charine Wilson visited her husband at his apartment on Nov. 10 and was never seen again.
The Marshals Service says Johnny Wilson was staying at a Las Vegas hotel under an alias and that he was jailed pending extradition to Texas.
Online federal court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.

