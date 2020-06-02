Houston Police Chief’s fiery, passionate speech to protesters goes viral
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo pleads with protestors to keep the peace/May 2020/ Screen Shot from Facebook Post
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A video, which shows Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo making a fiery, passionate plea to protesters to keep the peace has gone viral. He tells them he understands their anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Floyd was originally from Houston’s Third Ward.
“How do you keep a knee on a man’s neck when he is calling out for his mama?” I am telling everybody in this country, if you ain’t got a f****** problem with that you are the g** d*** problem,” Acevedo said in the video.
“We will march as a department with everyone in this community…But I will not allow anyone to tear down this city.”
WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE