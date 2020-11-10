Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought
HOUSTON (AP) – An intensive police manhunt is on after a veteran Houston police officer was shot fatally near a motel in north Houston.
Police say Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with a blue Mercedes.
A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.
Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.