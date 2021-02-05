      Weather Alert

Houston Rodeo canceled for 2nd year in a row due to pandemic

Associated Press
Feb 5, 2021 @ 4:20am
HOUSTON (AP) – Officials announced the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, has been canceled for 2021 because of concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers had previously moved the rodeo from March to May. But Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, said that after consulting with local and state officials, along with medical experts, organizers concluded canceling the event was in the best interest of the health and well-being of the community.

This is the second year in a row the pandemic has shut down the rodeo.

