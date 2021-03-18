How Big Of An Impact Did Iran Have On The 2020 Election?
According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Iran intervened in the 2020 election to “undercut” President Trump’s campaign. Yet another US election was interfered with by foreign powers, but who were they trying to get into the White House, and why?
To discuss this, Lars spoke with Hans Von Spakovsky, a Senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation, who was appointed to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity by President Trump, and the manager of Election Law Reform Initiative.
Listen Below:
