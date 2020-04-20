How Dare We Question Our Rulers

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, COVID-19 briefing, April 12,2020-COSA Photo
Nelson Wolff thinks open-the-state protesters are “macho” and “stupid”.
Says the guy who wears his “mask” like Thurston Howell’s cravat.
Americans have never been more “compliant”, but it’s not enough and will never be enough for some of our petty political dictators. They’ve had a taste of absolute power and it’s delicious.
A CNN commentator calls the protesters “COVID-19 deniers”. Funny: the science we are supposedly “denying” lacks conclusive answers to almost everything about the coronavirus.
It’s also common to dismiss protesters as putting profits over humanity. Like they are all monocle-wearing plutocrats. Twenty-something million Americans have lost their jobs. One in four small businesses have gone under or are about to. Only about one-third of us can work from home.
I think it’s safe to say the protesters have some valid concerns.
They may fear permanent damage to our rights, as expressed by NJ Gov. Phil “Above My Pay Grade” Murphy.
Or worry at the cavalier swagger of politicians shutting down churches.
The do-as-I-say, not-as-I-do hubris of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting her hair done but banning it for everybody else.
Whatever the impetus for protesting, these protesters are mostly struggling men and women, moms and dads, for whom the shut-down “cure” is turning out to be worse than the disease.
They aren’t stupid or macho. What they are is the backbone of America.
Many of them are keeping it moving and working, or will be when their overlords give their assent.
Is there any more American idea than this: a person’s virtue isn’t determined by their station in life.
So, while working people have to hear their “public servants” belittle them, look who the pols venerate.
The medical experts, for instance. We need ’em, yes, but they haven’t always been right. Wasn’t that Dr. Fauci in January, declaring that the coronavirus wasn’t “something that Americans should worry about”?
I’m not picking on him. Science is nothing if not fluid and evolving. That’s why you can’t “believe” in science like you would believe in God. The word of God has never changed. The facts of science constantly change.
I don’t know what the effect of the protests will be, but they have already proven something.
The disconnect of elitists like Wolff who lack empathy for, condescend to, and insult their fellow citizens.
Citizens who, in the words of one protester, “just want to work”.