How do we Beat the Cheat on Election Day?

While many voters are convinced that there was cheating during the 2020 presidential election, they’re just as certain that it will happen again in 2024. The new survey from Rasmussen Reports reveals that 52% of respondents, all Likely U.S. voters, say it is at least somewhat likely that cheating affected that race. That includes 36% who say it is “Very Likely.” And regarding the coming elections, the numbers don’t change much. With the upcoming midterm elections, what can we do to stop cheating on Election Day? For more information, Lars speaks with Brett Simpson, who is running for Auditor in Clark County Washington.