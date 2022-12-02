How Many Greenbacks Will America’s Transition To “Green Energy” Cost Taxpayers Like You?

With Joe Biden’s never ending push to ensure miners and oil companies are out of business, at the same time demanding they produce more fuel, it makes us all wonder. How much money will the Democrats push for green energy actually cost the country and its taxpayers?

To find out the truth, Lars spoke with Mark Mills, with the Manhattan Institute, a fellow with Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science where he co-directs an Institute on Manufacturing Science and Innovation.

Listen to the interview below: