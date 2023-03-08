KTSA KTSA Logo

How To Fight Educational Institutions Embracing “Woke” Ideologies

By Lars Larson
March 7, 2023 10:05PM CST
Colleges and Universities love pushing “woke” ideology that makes white people into villains, but should their attacks on people because of their skin color cost the schools their tax dollars? For more information, Lars speaks with Professor Nicholas Giordano, a professor of Political Science at Suffolk Community College, the host of The P.A.S. Report Podcast, and a fellow at Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellowship. The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice (DEISJ) movement has caused damage to America’s education system from pre-school to medical school, according to Giordano. However, there is hope for change through a state-level movement to demand accountability from public colleges and universities. This movement aims to stop the toxic waste and put an end to DEISJ initiatives. Florida was the first state to require public universities to report DEI expenditures, followed by Oklahoma and South Carolina.

 

