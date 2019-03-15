How to Find Your Passion and Build a Business You Love

Has anyone ever told you, do what you love, and you’ll never work another day in your life? But here’s the thing, you can’t do what you love unless you know what you’re passionate about.

I have the best job in the world. As a certified business coach and creator of Business Boutique, I get to help women find their passion so they can make money doing what they love. Often when I meet with these women to brainstorm a business idea, the first question I hear is: How do I figure out what I’m passionate about in the first place?

As much as I would love to offer a quick solution, it takes a lot of hard work to find the answer. I always encourage women to take their time in this process. Don’t expect it to come to you overnight, but know that the end result is well worth it. I’ve got three strategies to help get you started:

The Self-Focused Strategy

It’s so important that your passion be your passion, not someone’s else’s dream for you. To that end, brainstorm a list—maybe even create a timeline—of all the significant events and experiences in your life. As you do that, keep an eye out for any patterns.

For example, when I did this exercise, business seemed to be a running theme in every area of my life. I was raised by a single mother who started her own business to make ends meet. I literally grew up in her bakery sleeping on giant sacks of flour, while she baked at the break of dawn. When I went to college, I studied business and marketing and started a few side businesses in my twenties. Eventually, I became a certified business coach. My passion was clear: helping women win in business. And that’s exactly what I get to do today.

The People-Focused Strategy

You don’t have to work for a non-profit and solve world hunger to find meaning in your work. I believe you can find passion in almost anything you do if you choose to do so. That’s why I love this strategy so much.

Maybe you enjoy restoring antique furniture. You can choose to see your work as simply refinishing old furniture.But try to dig a little deeper. Remember on the other side of every business transaction is a real, live person—someone you’re helping, serving, and loving.

Suddenly, that beat up table you restored takes on a whole new meaning. Because of your work, that table becomes the place where a family gathers, where meals are shared, and where memories are made.

When you focus on the people, your work is about so much more than just a table—or whatever you create.

The God-Focused Strategy

The final strategy you can use to find your passion is to pray. Simple, yes, but so important. God cares about you deeply. John 10:10 says, “I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance.” God doesn’t want you to just coast through life. He wants to see you living in the passions and gifts He gave you.

Take time not only to ask God to reveal this to you, but to also listen for His answer, as well. I know He will show up for you.

If you’re still feeling stuck and want to learn more about finding your passion and building a business you love, dig into the topic on Episode 65 of the Business Boutique podcast. God created you on purpose for a purpose. I can’t wait to watch you step into that!

* Christy Wright is the #1 national best-selling author of Business Boutique, host of the Business Boutique Podcast, a Certified Business Coach and a Ramsey Personality with a passion for equipping women with the knowledge and steps they need to successfully run and grow a business. Since joining Ramsey Solutions in 2009, she has spoken to thousands across the country at women’s conferences, national business conferences, Fortune 500 companies and her own sold-out live events. You can follow Wright on Twitter and Instagram @ChristyBWright and online atchristywright.com or facebook.com/OfficialChristyWright.