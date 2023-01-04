How To Protect Your Property When Law Enforcement Won’t

There has been a significant increase in the number of businesses being robbed or burglarized in Southeast Portland, with a string of recent break-ins. According to data from the Portland Police Bureau, the number of burglaries in the city increased by more than 1,000 from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022. In response to a break-in on Friday morning, Ritual Dyes, a Portland yarn shop, has installed a gate on their front door. Business owners have expressed concern and shock at the burglaries. So, what can business owners do to keep their property safe when police can’t or won’t? For more information, Lars speaks with CW Jensen who is a retired police captain.

