How to Stay Motivated in 2019

Did you know that by the middle of February, 80 percent of people give up on their New Year’s resolutions? As a certified business coach and best-selling author, I’ve worked with thousands of women who struggle to stay motivated past the January high—especially when things get hard.

I love what Zig Ziglar says about this: “People say motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily.” It’s so true. We can’t expect to stay fueled for 12 months from the excitement of a new year. Instead, we need to be intentional about creating small habits that can fuel the flame in us throughout the year.

If you’re struggling to stay motivated this year, here are three things you can do this week to get back on track:

Remind Yourself of Your Why

When I coach women, the first thing I do is encourage them to define their why. Your why is the very specific reason for doing what you’re doing and what you want to accomplish as a result. If you want to start a side business, for example, your why might be that you want to stay home with your newborn while still bringing in an income, and eventually turn it into a full-time job.

When you remind yourself of why you set that goal in the first place, it resets your focus and gives you the boost you need to get back to work.

Make One Small Change

Sometimes, all it takes to multiply your productivity, which improves your motivation, is to make one small change to your environment or method of work. That could mean decluttering your workspace or moving to a completely new environment, like a coffee shop, to get better focus.

Or maybe you need to introduce something new into your daily routine. When I started listening to podcasts instead of music while getting ready for work, I multiplied my time by combining two things I wanted to do: investing in my mind while putting on my makeup. The inspiring content is always a motivating way to start my day.

Find a Cheerleader

There’s nothing like encouragement from someone who cares about you to fire you back up. Grab a friend who could also use some accountability, and commit to being one another’s cheerleader. Not only will you serve as their hype person when they need a pep talk, but when you’re encouraging them it will energize you as well.

The bottom line is this: Staying motivated in 2019 requires you to make a commitment. We’re all wired differently, so you have to choose what works best for you and then be intentional about injecting those things into each week. You won’t achieve your goals by sitting still. And over time, motivation will go from being a once-a-year thing to being as natural as breathing—or as Zig Ziglar reminds us, as often as bathing!