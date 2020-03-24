How will San Antonio enforce ‘stay home’ rule
San Antonio (KTSA News) – As the deadline for the Stay Home, Work Safe order draws near, people are wondering if they’ll need documentation to prove they’re employed by a business that’s allowed to remain open. Will police pull you over and question you?
Jeff Coyle, Government and Public Affairs Director for the city of San Antonio, is trying to calm those fears.
“San Antonio Police are not going to pull you over if you are outside of your home, and you do not need a permission slip to prove you work for a business that is allowed to remain open,” said Coyle. “We expect the public to follow the Stay Home order, and our enforcement efforts will focus on the businesses that should be closed, and that proper social distancing measures are being followed by those that are open.”
The City of San Antonio and Bexar County will answer your questions live tonight.
You can submit questions in advance on social media to @COSAGOV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
You can also submit questions by calling 311 or (210) 207-6000 or by emailing 311customerservice@sanantonio.gov<mailto:311customerservice@sanantonio.gov>.
Deputy City Attorney Liz Provencio, and Larry Roberson, Civil Division Chief of the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will answer questions at 6:30 this evening in a livestream event.
It will be livestreamed on AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16,www.sanantonio.gov/TVSA<http://www.sanantonio.gov/TVSA> and www.Facebook.com/COSAGOV<http://www.facebook.com/COSAGOV>
https://www.sanantonio.gov/gpa/News/ArtMID/24373/ArticleID/18649/City-of-San-Antonio-and-Bexar-County-announce-Stay-Home-Work-Safe-Orders>.