Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For Halloween fans, one night a year isn’t nearly enough…but 22 nights may be.
That’s the plan at Sea World San Antonio when they bring back the biggest and scariest Halloween event in Texas.
From September 17 through October 31st, Sea World celebrates Halloween by bringing back the spooky fun for the 20th year with an all new horror-filled haunt called “The Swamp at Backwater Bayou”.
Victims will be transported into a terrifying Louisiana bayou, complete with swamps, cemeteries and voodoo curses.
Other new scare zones or terror-tories include the PREYground and SINdustry District.
Familiar favorites they’ve you’ve freaked out over in previous years will be coming back as well.
Some of the activities will be too intense and frightening for children so they will be reserved for after 7 P.M.
There will also be kid-friendly Halloween hi-jinks during daylight hours.
Tickets for Howl-O-Scream at Sea World are on sale now.