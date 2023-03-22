Human remains found in burn pit, murder suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend and then burning her body is in jail.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Lynette Garza of San Antonio after her mother reported her missing in April 2019.

By July of that year, investigators were working off a tip via audio that Garza had been killed north of Poteet in the Shalimar Subdivision. A search of a residence revealed blood and also a burn pit where human bones were found.

After various DNA tests failed to render positive identification, two blood samples were proven to belong to Garza and the suspect, Jeffery Lee Devorah, age 43 of San Antonio.

According to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, Devorah was arrested by San Antonio police on March 15, 2023 and subsequently charged with murder. He is now being held on $500,000 bond.

Investigators think Garza was killed sometime between March 28, 2019, and April 4, 2019.

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office – Jeffery Lee Devorah