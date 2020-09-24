      Weather Alert

Human remains found in burned car identified as those of missing San Antonio teen

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 24, 2020 @ 4:34am
The remains of missing 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio have been found in a burned car/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Human remains found in a burned car last weekend have been identified as those of 17-year-old Sebastian Eduardo Vasquez Carpio.

The teen disappeared last Friday after going for a ride on his bicycle on Burgate Farm in the city’s West Side.   Carpio’s bike was later found with blood on the tire at a nearby home and his phone also was recovered.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

