Human remains found in residential fire in Lytle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Human remains have been found in a house fire in Lytle. The blaze erupted just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home on Old Frio City Road.
When the first Lytle firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The roof had collapsed and the flames had spread to a vehicle and a shed on the property.
Bexar County spokesman Tom Peine says a woman and her daughter were rushed to University Hospital with minor injuries, but a man in his 80s remains unaccounted for.
Deputies in the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office found human remains at the scene. The body has not been identified and the investigation continues.