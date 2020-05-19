Human remains found near downtown park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Human burial remains have been found during an archaeological dig near a downtown park.
City Archaeologist Shawn Marceaux says the discovery of human remains last Wednesday under Santa Rosa Street near Milam Park was not unexpected because the area was the site of a historic cemetery. The last known burial at that location was in 1853.
“There were two bone fragments that were found. Both were verified to be human,” said Marceaux.
He told KTSA News there were also a few pieces of metal.
“The metal is significant because it’s likely related to the coffin construction,” Marceaux said.
The bone fragments and the pieces of metal have been sent to a certified depository at UTSA for further investigation, and the archaeological investigation has resumed.
City, State, and project officials, and local descendant groups, were notified of the discovery per requirements in the Texas Antiquities Permit and Human Burial Remains Protocol.
Mareceaux says the City has worked with these groups throughout the process to ensure any such finds were treated with the respect and dignity they deserve, and in compliance with state and local laws and regulations.
The archaeological investigation is part of the city’s 2017 Santa Rosa Street bond project, which involves road reconstruction, street improvements and sidewalks around Milam Park across from the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.