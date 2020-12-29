Human skeletal remains found at Fort Sam Houston
The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Human skeletal remains were found at Fort Sam Houston Sunday night.
Military officials says the remains were found near Salado Creek at the base by people walking through the area.
Investigators started looking into who the remains may belong to and why they were at that location Monday morning.
The military said there is no danger to anyone living on the base or to anyone living in the greater area. No missing persons have been reported and the military is coordinating with civilian law enforcement on the investigation.