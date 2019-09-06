Human trafficking survivor to participate in a Town Hall in San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A victim of human trafficking will tell her story at a Town Hall this weekend in San Antonio.
Maria Perez talked to KTSA News about the horrifying ordeal she endured 32 years ago when she was in her 20’s. Perez was kidnapped by a man she trusted.
“He put me in the trunk. He took me across the border to Reynosa and he left me there,” she said.
Perez says she passed out and the next thing she remembers is somebody throwing a bucket of water in her face.
“They pulled my hair and dragged me into a cantina (a bar). Then I was raped in front of all the men and they threw me into a room where they left me,” she said.
Perez claims she was bartered for, raped and abused for three weeks until she managed to escape. She said she suffered a dislocated hip and now walks with a slight limp, in addition to suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“It was horrifying, especially when I was raped in front of all the men,” she says.
Perez now works to protect women and children from human traffickers. She founded Our Empowering Women of America, oewofamerica.org, to alert the public about the dangers of human trafficking.
A Town Hall titled “Crimes Against Humanity” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 pm Saturday, September 7, at Texas A&M -San Antonio at One University Way.
Speakers will include human trafficking survivors, educators , law enforcement and elected officials.