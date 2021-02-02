      Weather Alert

Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

Associated Press
Feb 2, 2021 @ 3:46am

HOUSTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s administration has deported hundreds of people in its early days despite his campaign pledge to halt most at the beginning of his term.

A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling didn’t require the government to schedule them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and at least 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

In El Paso, Texas, a woman was deported who witnessed the 2019 massacre at a Walmart that left 22 people dead. She had agreed to be a witness against the gunman.

