Hundreds of high paying bio-sciences jobs are coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A new bio-manufacturing company is setting up its headquarters in a historic building on the East Side. Mayor Ron Nirenberg talked to KTSA’s Trey ware about GenCure.

He says the company focuses on cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine.

“It’s a growing economic strength for us. Biosciences. Particularly in regenerative medicine. It’s right outside there of Fort Sam and in cooperation with a lot of defense contract work in these burgeoning industries.”

The company will lease 21-thousand square feet in in a building that used to house an ice and cold storage business.

“What’s critical is that, not only are they innovating with technologies that are going to change they way medicine is delivered in the future. They are also hiring San Antonians to do it. They have made a priority of hiring local talent.”

The building on East Houston Street has been renamed Velocity Texas, and is part of a planned innovation district that’s expected to create more than 600 well-paying tech jobs.