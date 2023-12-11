Husband arrested, charged with murder in wife’s stabbing death

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman found stabbed to death on the Southeast Side, and a suspect is under arrest.

Police say Teresa Moreno Garcia, 66, was killed at her home in the 200 block of Channing Avenue on Tuesday night. Investigators think she had been in a fight with her husband, 54-year-old Martin Garcia, just before she was killed.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect had called 911 telling police that he had stabbed his wife to death. Detectives would later find that Garcia’s claim was likely true.

Garcia was arrested after a trip to the hospital due to a cut wrist. He was then taken to the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $200,000.