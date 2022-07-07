      Weather Alert

Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 committee testimony a television hit

Associated Press
Jul 7, 2022 @ 7:41am

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was a big hit with TV viewers.

The Nielsen company said an estimated 13.2 million people watched the hearing, called by the congressional committee on short notice.

That’s a 28% increase over the 10.25 million who watched the committee’s previous daytime session.

It’s 23% more than the average live audience for the other three daytime hearings. Hutchinson is the 25-year-old former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She testified about former President Donald Trump’s displays of temper as plans to overturn the 2020 election results began falling apart.

 

TAGS
Cassidy Hutchinson January 6 Committee
Popular Posts
Abandoned 18-wheeler carrying migrants found near Port San Antonio
Cibolo restaurant employee stabs manager during argument over wages
San Antonio man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for child porn
Bexar County sheriff's deputy arrested for DWI, evading arrest
Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio teen
Connect With Us Listen To Us On