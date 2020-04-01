I Wanted To Give You An Update on our COVID-19 coverage
“Nobody told me there’d be days like these
“Strange days indeed…strange days indeed”
–John Lennon, “Nobody Told Me”
In times like these, I feel blessed to be able to share time with you every day on KTSA Radio and ktsa.com
It’s been a strange journey these last few weeks, and I wanted to share a decision with you.
The daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing happens during the hours of our show, and runs anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours.
KTSA management has been generous in allowing us to carry it without interruption.
I’m sure you’ve noticed, though, that there are actually several components to this thing.
The President speaks, about many things. The Vice President announces some logistical developments.
Doctors Deborah Birx (did you know she was a retired Army colonel?) and Anthony Fauci present data and answer medical questions.
The White House press corps ask a few good questions, and a lot of really stupid, posturing ones.
Starting now, we will carry the President’s remarks, and try also to carry the doctors. We will not hang out for the Q&A, except on days when it’s clearly merited.
Hearing the people directing our national response to the coronavirus is important. It will be on KTSA.
Hearing “journalists” polish their apples and preen for their colleagues is a waste of your time and mine. We will not carry it.
My “Jack Riccardi Show” team and I appreciate your listening and your trust during this time.
Elsewhere in the Lennon song, he says “Everybody’s talking and no one says a word.”
I think I know what he means.